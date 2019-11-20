Record-breaking green bean casserole weighs 1,009 lbs.

Green bean casserole has long been a staple of the Thanksgiving dinner table, but can you imagine a thousand pounds of it?

Green Giant broke a Guinness World Record on Wednesday by creating a 1,009-lb. green bean casserole. The brand’s previous record was 637 pounds, which was set in 2017 to mark the inauguration of the Green Giant float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It took 10 chefs eight hours to prepare and cook the dish, according to a press release.

The casserole will be served to 3,000 New Yorkers through Citymeals on Wheels, a local non-profit that prepares and delivers over 2 million weekend, holiday and emergency meals each year to the city’s homebound elderly.

Here are some facts about the record-breaking casserole:

An estimated 125,000 individual Green Giant Cut Green Beans were used;

The casserole was comprised of 1,069 cans of Green Giant Cut Green Beans, 485 cans of mushroom soup, 65 quarts of milk and 95 pounds of French fried onions;

It took a team of 10 chefs from Stella 34 Trattoria in Macy’s Herald Square eight hours to prep and cook the 1,009-pound serving. The average bake time for a typical serving of green bean casserole is 25 minutes.

In case you were wondering, a recent Green Giant survey showed that 68 percent of Americans said they plan to serve green bean casserole on Thanksgiving.