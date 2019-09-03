Reconstruction of I-24 interchange continues in Hickory Hollow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The westbound exit of Interstate 24 at Exit 60 in Antioch will be closed for several months beginning Tuesday as construction continues on Tennessee’s first divergent diamond interchange.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation project began in October 2018 at the Hickory Hollow Parkway exit.

The exchange at Exit 60, which is a partial access exit, was constructed to accommodate the Hickory Hollow Mall area in the 1970s. The $30.5 million project will modify the interchange to be a full access exit, allowing drivers to access the south side toward Cane Ridge of I-24 from Exit 60.

The interchange will be Middle Tennessee’s first diverging diamond interchange, which is a criss-cross design to allow high volume of traffic to move while reducing conflict points compared to conventional diamond interchanges, according to TDOT.

This change will help reduce congestion at the Bell Road exit and improve access to the rapidly growing area. The project also aims to improve safety at the Old Hickory Boulevard exit’s eastbound exit ramp.

The improvements are expected to promote economic growth in the area by allowing access to the southeast side of the interstate and existing businesses and future developments.

The entire project is expected to be completed in May 2021.