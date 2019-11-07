Smoked Salmon recalled due to botulism threat

You might want to take a close look inside your refrigerator.

Mill Stream Corp. is voluntarily recalling cold smoked salmon for fear of possible botulism.

That form of food poisoning can cause general weakness, double vision, dizziness, and abdominal distention.

In some cases, it can also be fatal.

The potentially tainted products were sold from March through September of this year in sealed packages.

Officials say no illnesses have been reported thus far.

Among the states affected are Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, and Tennessee.

Consumers with questions should contact the company for more information at 207-266-0621.