Smoke alarm recalled due to risk of failure to alert consumer of fire

A smoke alarm has been recalled due to the risk of it failing to alert the consumer of a fire in their home, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall was issued for Universal Security Instruments 10-year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

According to the CPSC, the smoke alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.

The smoke alarms are white in color and 5½ inches in diameter. “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” are printed on the front cover of the alarm. The label on the back of the alarm lists the model number and date code.

CPSC says the company has received 134 reports of failure to properly activate during installation.