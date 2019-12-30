RECALL: Veggie Ramen recalled due to Listeria concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cece’s Veggie Company is voluntarily recalling its ‘Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth’.

The recall is due to the separately packaged egg included in the product that could be contaminated with listeria.

The 11.5 oz packages have been sold nationwide. This recall includes all of this particular product, packages may have different expiration dates on them, but they are included. in this recall — no matter what the expiration date is.

Veggie Noodle has received no reports of illness associated with the recalled Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth product. No other Veggie Noodle/Cece’s products are affected by the recall.

If you have any of Cece’s Veggie Co. Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth, throw it away, or return it to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with further questions may call Veggie Noodle at (512) 200-3337 (Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM Central) or by email at info@cecesveggieco.com.