(WKRN) – Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. is recalling over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

A release says the RTE items were made between Feb. 21, 2022 to Feb. 23, 2022 and March 3, 2022 to March 5, 2022. The problem was discovered after officials received complaints from customers reporting they found metal in the RTE bacon topping product.

Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions following consumption.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.

5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.

5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.

5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

The products subject to recall also have establishment number “EST. 27384” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to distributors and retail location across the county and some of the bacon product may have been used to make other products.

A PDF file on the products subject to recall can be found below.

Consumers who have purchased the products are advised not to eat them and distributors and retailers are urged not to sell the products.