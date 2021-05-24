Randall Foods initiates voluntary recall of all beans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Randall Foods Inc. announced a voluntary recall on all Randall brand beans due to a potential health risk.

According to the FDA, the recall comes as a result of a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device used during processing. Processing below the required temperature could lead to premature spoilage or foodborne illness, however, no illnesses have been reported.

The beans were sold in 48-ounce, 24-ounce, and 15.4-ounce glass jars with tan “Randall” labels at the label top. The recall impacts roughly 1.6 million cases of beans distributed between March 1 and May 15. The cases were distributed across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

For a complete list of recalled products, click here.

Anyone who has purchased jars of Randall beans, regardless of expiration date, can return them at their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact the company between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 513-793-6525.