Pita Pal recalls nearly 90 hummus products over listeria concerns

A Houston-based company is recalling hummus sold nationwide over concerns of listeria.



The bacteria was discovered at the manufacturing facility, not in the finished product, and Pita Pal Foods, LP is “issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.” No illnesses have been reported.



The list of products is sold under multiple brand names, including Pita Pal, Lantana, Bucee’s and Harris Teeter. The list includes original hummus recipes as well as hummus made from other ingredients like black beans and edamame. The use-by dates vary but are mostly in August.

See the full list of recalled products and their use-by dates here.

Listeria monocytogenes is a rare but dangerous bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Listeriosis is a potentially life-threatening infection you can get if you consume food contaminated with the bacteria.

Though most people do not get seriously ill from listeria infections, it can be life-threatening for certain groups, such as adults 65 and older and newborns. It is usually mild in pregnant women but can be dangerous for the fetus. Pregnant women who experience flu-like symptoms should seek medical attention due to the risk for the baby.

In addition to the flu-like symptoms experienced by pregnant women, other patients may experience a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

If you believe you ate the recalled hummus but you feel fine and are not in the vulnerable groups listed above, all you need to do is dispose of the hummus. You can return it for a full refund. If you are in one of the vulnerable groups or feel sick anytime in the two months after eating the hummus, seek medical advice.