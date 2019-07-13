Mugs recalled because they may crack when filled with hot liquids

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You had one job, mugs.

Approximately 150,000 Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White Can Mugs sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond are being recalled because they can crack and break while holding hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The manufacturer has received seven reports of the mugs cracking, including one in which a person suffered minor burns.

The 15-ounce mugs are about 4 inches tall and 4 inches in diameter. The CPSC says they were sold individually and as part of dinnerware sets from January 2013 through April 2019.

Consumers should immediately stop using the mugs and contact Lifetime Brands at 888-561-2269 or fitzandfloyd@lifetimebrands.com for a free replacement.