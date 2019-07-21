Breaking News
More than 700 pounds of raw beef, pork recalled for possible contamination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – US Foods is recalling approximately 712 pounds of raw beef and pork products due to possible contamination, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA says the products were recalled on July 18. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 21103” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The meat was shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Click here to view labels on recalled products

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered after the facility learned an employee might have cut himself during production.

Click here for full list of recalled products

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions can call (847) 720-2392.

