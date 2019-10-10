Ham and cheese sandwiches sold in Tenn. recalled due to listeria concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sandwiches sold in several states, including Tennessee, have been recalled.

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall for Premo ham and cheese wedge sandwiches and Fresh and Grab ham and cheese wedge sandwiches due to possible listeria contamination.

The sandwiches impacted by the recall include:

Brand Product Best By Lot Number Premo

4/5 oz. Wedge ham + cheese – on wheat 10/17/19 24201909 Fresh Grab

56/5 oz. Wedge ham + cheese on wheat 10/17/19 24201909

Customers should not eat the sandwiches and are advised to throw them away or return them to the store they were purchased from.

Lipari Foods began shipping the sandwiches on September 25. They were sold in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 586-563-2437, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., EST, Monday through Friday.