Ham and cheese sandwiches sold in Tenn. recalled due to listeria concerns

(Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sandwiches sold in several states, including Tennessee, have been recalled.

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall for Premo ham and cheese wedge sandwiches and Fresh and Grab ham and cheese wedge sandwiches due to possible listeria contamination.

The sandwiches impacted by the recall include:

BrandProductBest ByLot Number
Premo
4/5 oz.		Wedge ham + cheese – on wheat10/17/19 24201909 
Fresh Grab
56/5 oz.		Wedge ham + cheese on wheat10/17/19 24201909 

Customers should not eat the sandwiches and are advised to throw them away or return them to the store they were purchased from.

Lipari Foods began shipping the sandwiches on September 25. They were sold in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. 

Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 586-563-2437, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., EST, Monday through Friday. 

