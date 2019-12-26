Great American Deli egg salad sandwiches recalled over listeria concerns

Great American Deli is recalling their egg salad sandwiches sold in stores due to listeria concerns.

According to the FDA, Almark Foods initiated the recall and is an ingredient supplier to one of Great American Deli’s suppliers, Knott’s Fine Foods, which provides egg salad to the company.

The FDA says the affected product could have been delivered to Tennessee and Kentucky, among other states. The product could be in convenience stores, micro-markets, and vending machines.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

The affected lot numbers are: 19094, 19107, 19129, 19155, 19158, 19218, 19237, 19259, 19274, 19297, 19304, 19310, 19322, 19336.

The FDA is urging consumers who purchased the sandwich to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-343-1327 Monday – Friday 8:00 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET.