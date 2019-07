SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Gillette recalled over 87,000 Venus Simply3 disposable razors because the blades are too sharp.

The company said a manufacturing error also ended with the blades misalignment, which increases the risk of cutting yourself.

The Venus Simply3 disposable razor four count pack and the Daisy 12 plus one pack Simply3 bonus pack are recalled.

The razors were sold nationwide from January and May this year.

Click here to see if your razor was recalled.