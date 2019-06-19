Frito-Lay recalls some barbecue chips after package mix-up

by: KTRK

Check your lunch bag before you head out the door!

Frito-Lay is recalling some of its chips because of an unlisted allergen.

The company says their “Lightly Salted Barbecue” chips in the seven-ounce bag may contain a milk allergen. They say a flavoring for another chip was mistakenly added into the wrong bags.

They have a “guaranteed fresh” date of Aug. 27 2019. You can contact Frito-Lay or return the item to the store for a refund.

