Dog food recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

(NEXSTAR) — A brand of dog food is being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination, according to the FDA.

Sunshine Mills, Inc is voluntarily recalling Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail.

The FDA said salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling those contaminated products, especially if they do not wash their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Pets with salmonella could be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever or vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled products were distributed in retail stores nationally and can be identified with the following UPC 7015514363 and UPC 7015514365.

The product comes in a 3-pound bag with the following lot codes:

TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020,

TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, TE3 22/April/2020.

The product comes in a 13.5-pound bag with the following lot codes:

TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020,

TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, TB3 22/April/2020.

There are no other Nature’s Menu® products or other lot codes of the Nature’s Menu® Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail affected by this precautionary recall.

No illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.