CDC advises consumers not to eat Romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California

FILE – This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows Romaine Lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. Health officials are disclosing another E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the summer 2019, but say it appears to be over. The disclosure comes after romaine producers pledged to step up safety measures following a series of outbreaks, including one last year that sickened more than 200 and killed five. Experts say it’s not clear why romaine keeps getting tainted. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The Centers for Disease Control is advising consumers to not buy or eat romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, California region.

The CDC says they are investigating the lettuce for a multistate outbreak of E Coli. They said the advice includes all types of romaine lettuce harvested in the region, including heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and packages of precut lettuce and mixed salads that contain romaine.

Most romaine products are labeled with a harvest location showing where they were grown.

The CDC advises that if you have any romaine lettuce at home from Salinas, don’t eat it and throw it away. They also advise if the lettuce isn’t labeled with a region or if you don’t know if a salad mix contains romaine, throw it away. They also suggest not buying the lettuce out of the store.

There were 40 reported cases of E Coli reported across 16 states. So far, no cases have been reported in Tennessee.

On November 21, Missa Bay, LLC, recalled salad products due to possible E Coli.

Do not eat any of the salad products, which are listed under many different names. Click here to view the full list of products.