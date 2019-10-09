Blue Bell issues recall for some Butter Crunch Half gallons

Blue Bell is voluntarily recalling a select lot of half-gallon Butter Crunch ice cream for a possible foreign object, the FDA announced.

According to the FDA, Blue Bell discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of a plastic tool in a half-gallon of the Butter Crunch ice cream.

Blue Bell says they discovered the broken tool was inadvertently added into the production process in a small amount of product.

The Butter Crunch Ice Cream half gallons produced on Aug. 26 in Sylacauga, Alabama can be identified by the following code located on the top of the packaging lid: 082621222.

The affected Butter Crunch Ice Cream half gallons were distributed in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased these items can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, consumers with questions may call 979-836-7977, Monday–Friday 8 am– 5 pm CST.