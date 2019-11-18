Bags of Quest beef cat food recalled over salmonella concerns

(WKRN)– Go Raw is a company out of Cottonwood Utah. It is recalling their 2lb frozen bags of “Quest Beef Cat Food” because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The FDA says salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The affected products were nationally distributed through retail stores and are identified with the following UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.