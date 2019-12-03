Bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products recalled in Kentucky

(CNN)– Check your fridge– a Kentucky company is recalling bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products over misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products were made by blue grass quality meats.

It has recalled more than 121,000 pounds of food because they contain soy.

That is not declared on product labels.

The USDA announced the recall on Friday.

All of the recalled products are Cajun style — produced between October 29th, 2018 and November 19th, 2019.

They were sold at stores in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and west Virginia.



The turkey products may have been offered as retail-sliced deli product.

No one has reported getting sick from the products.