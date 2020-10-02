‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign launches in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Breast Cancer Awareness month is underway and Nashvillians have a chance to do their part in raising money towards research and treatment with The American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign.

Organizers told News 2 that 60 men have signed up to raise $2,500 a piece. Proceeds will go towards breast cancer research. Those that want to help, can participate in the campaign’s fitness crawl.

“Many of us have a loved one that has battled breast cancer or died from it. So here’s something can we do to curb these statistics and start to move towards awareness, education and early detection,” said “Real Men Wear Pink” Campaign Co-chair Rashed Fakhruddin.

Participating fitness studios will be offering classes to those that make a small donation towards the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign.