Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now total 91,703 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.