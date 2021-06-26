Rapper ‘Blacc Boi Juice’ accused of evading police during Smyrna traffic stop

News

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are searching for a rapper who goes by the name ‘Blacc Boi Juice’, who is accused of evading police during a traffic stop.

It happened overnight. Police report the rapper was inside of a stolen vehicle and that vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Police said he is a local rap artist who goes by the name ‘Blacc Boi Juice’. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call Smyrna police at 615-459-6644

