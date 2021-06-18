Where people in Nashville are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Nashville are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Nashville between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 260

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Nashville: 292 (#63 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 32 to Nashville

#49. Cleveland, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2014-2018: 265

– Migration from Cleveland to Nashville: 874 (#2 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 609 to Nashville

#48. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2014-2018: 268

– Migration from Charleston to Nashville: 363 (#22 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 95 to Nashville

#47. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2014-2018: 272

– Migration from New Orleans to Nashville: 427 (#21 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 155 to Nashville

#46. Morristown, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Morristown in 2014-2018: 278

– Migration from Morristown to Nashville: 91 (#11 most common destination from Morristown)

– Net migration: 187 to Morristown

#45. Jackson, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2014-2018: 296

– Migration from Jackson to Nashville: 159 (#20 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 137 to Jackson

#44. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2014-2018: 312

– Migration from North Port to Nashville: 926 (#5 most common destination from North Port)

– Net migration: 614 to Nashville

#43. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Naples in 2014-2018: 315

– Migration from Naples to Nashville: 29 (#76 most common destination from Naples)

– Net migration: 286 to Naples

#42. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Evansville in 2014-2018: 327

– Migration from Evansville to Nashville: 169 (#11 most common destination from Evansville)

– Net migration: 158 to Evansville

#41. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 331

– Migration from San Francisco to Nashville: 692 (#43 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 361 to Nashville

#40. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville in 2014-2018: 342

– Migration from Huntsville to Nashville: 608 (#7 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 266 to Nashville

#39. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 353

– Migration from Portland to Nashville: 207 (#67 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 146 to Portland

#38. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 354

– Migration from Indianapolis to Nashville: 280 (#49 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 74 to Indianapolis

#37. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Crestview in 2014-2018: 361

– Migration from Crestview to Nashville: 298 (#15 most common destination from Crestview)

– Net migration: 63 to Crestview

#36. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 364

– Migration from Raleigh to Nashville: 639 (#20 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 275 to Nashville

#35. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Lexington in 2014-2018: 379

– Migration from Lexington to Nashville: 327 (#10 most common destination from Lexington)

– Net migration: 52 to Lexington

#34. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 398

– Migration from Charlotte to Nashville: 649 (#28 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 251 to Nashville

#33. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 426

– Migration from Kansas City to Nashville: 542 (#31 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 116 to Nashville

#32. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 428

– Migration from Denver to Nashville: 707 (#33 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 279 to Nashville

#31. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 438

– Migration from Jacksonville to Nashville: 222 (#58 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 216 to Jacksonville

#30. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 439

– Migration from Palm Bay to Nashville: 104 (#47 most common destination from Palm Bay)

– Net migration: 335 to Palm Bay

#29. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 439

– Migration from Columbus to Nashville: 390 (#34 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 49 to Columbus

#28. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 441

– Migration from Riverside to Nashville: 509 (#47 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 68 to Nashville

#27. Jackson, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2014-2018: 443

– Migration from Jackson to Nashville: 665 (#1 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 222 to Nashville

#26. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 448

– Migration from St. Louis to Nashville: 754 (#20 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 306 to Nashville

#25. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 455

– Migration from Miami to Nashville: 1,686 (#23 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 1,231 to Nashville

#24. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2014-2018: 479

– Migration from Birmingham to Nashville: 891 (#7 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 412 to Nashville

#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 484

– Migration from Phoenix to Nashville: 826 (#34 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 342 to Nashville

#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 492

– Migration from Philadelphia to Nashville: 316 (#88 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 176 to Philadelphia

#21. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 519

– Migration from Austin to Nashville: 741 (#20 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 222 to Nashville

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 519

– Migration from Boston to Nashville: 768 (#37 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 249 to Nashville

#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 519

– Migration from Houston to Nashville: 873 (#35 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 354 to Nashville

#18. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 536

– Migration from Cincinnati to Nashville: 537 (#19 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 1 to Nashville

#17. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 538

– Migration from Orlando to Nashville: 671 (#25 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 133 to Nashville

#16. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Johnson City in 2014-2018: 554

– Migration from Johnson City to Nashville: 1,667 (#2 most common destination from Johnson City)

– Net migration: 1,113 to Nashville

#15. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 679

– Migration from Detroit to Nashville: 781 (#26 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 102 to Nashville

#14. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 716

– Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Nashville: 481 (#12 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Net migration: 235 to Louisville/Jefferson County

#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 772

– Migration from Tampa to Nashville: 709 (#32 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 63 to Tampa

#12. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 800

– Migration from Minneapolis to Nashville: 485 (#44 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 315 to Minneapolis

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 830

– Migration from Washington to Nashville: 1,161 (#45 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 331 to Nashville

#10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 1,047

– Migration from New York to Nashville: 1,833 (#59 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 786 to Nashville

#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,189

– Migration from Los Angeles to Nashville: 1,599 (#33 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 410 to Nashville

#8. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Bowling Green in 2014-2018: 1,292

– Migration from Bowling Green to Nashville: 797 (#2 most common destination from Bowling Green)

– Net migration: 495 to Bowling Green

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,579

– Migration from Chicago to Nashville: 3,208 (#23 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 1,629 to Nashville

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,765

– Migration from Dallas to Nashville: 1,230 (#33 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 535 to Dallas

#5. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 2,128

– Migration from Chattanooga to Nashville: 1,494 (#2 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Net migration: 634 to Chattanooga

#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 2,140

– Migration from Atlanta to Nashville: 2,867 (#12 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 727 to Nashville

#3. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2014-2018: 2,349

– Migration from Clarksville to Nashville: 2,848 (#1 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 499 to Nashville

#2. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2014-2018: 3,496

– Migration from Memphis to Nashville: 3,724 (#1 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 228 to Nashville

#1. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 4,133

– Migration from Knoxville to Nashville: 3,901 (#1 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 232 to Knoxville