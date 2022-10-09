NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re planning to pass out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters — and/or steal some of those sugary sweets after the kids go to bed — it’s helpful to know what kinds of confections will be in high demand in your home state.

The National Retail Foundation’s (NRF) annual survey showed that participation in Halloween-related activities is set to reach pre-pandemic levels, with 69% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year compared to 65% last year and 58% the year before that.

However, not only is the number of holiday participants surging, but so is the spending.

The NRF estimated total Halloween spending would reach a $10.6 billion in 2022, shattering 2021’s record of $10.1 billion and soaring past 2020’s total of $8 billion.

The question is, what are Americans buying with their holiday budgets? Based on the foundation’s survey, the answer is costumes; decorations; greeting cards; and, of course, candy!

According to the NRF, the total for Halloween candy spending is expected to hit a record-breaking $3.1 billion this year.

Since 96% of the NRF’s survey participants said they plan to purchase candy, wouldn’t you like to know what kinds of chocolatey, chewy, and fruity treats will help protect against any tricks on Oct. 31?

Furthermore, those treats aren’t limited to a certain age range or calendar date. CandyStore.com reported that more than 50% of parents stash away some Halloween candy so they can enjoy it later in the year.

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer that specializes in wholesale and bulk orders, said its analysts worked to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies in each state by analyzing sales data leading up to the holiday from 2007 through 2021, as well as consulting with “major” candy manufacturers and distributors.

The marketing director of CandyStore.com, Ben George, gave News 2 a list of the five top-purchased candies from the retailer’s platform for both the Volunteer State and the Bluegrass State:

Tennessee:

Tootsie Pops

Salt Water Taffy

Skittles

Starburst

Reese’s Cups

Kentucky:

Reese’s Cups

Hot Tamales

Swedish Fish

Tootsie Pops

M&M’s

Follow these links to learn more about the data from the NRF and CandyStore.com, as well as the most popular candies in the other 48 states.