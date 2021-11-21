States with the highest flu vaccination rates

Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.

Flu vaccines are updated each year to protect you against the viruses in circulation for the upcoming flu season. Vaccines are readily available through places such as health departments, community clinics, and pharmacies. It takes about two weeks after vaccination to produce enough antibodies to the virus to fully protect you against the flu.

Almost anyone over 6 months of age can get a flu vaccine, including pregnant women and most people with egg allergies. Flu vaccines are administered either as an intramuscular injection, usually in the upper arm, or as a nasal spray. Vaccines can protect you against three different strains of the flu virus (trivalent vaccines) or four different strains of the virus (quadrivalent vaccines).

The most common side effects of the injectable flu vaccine are soreness at the injection site, muscle aches, and a fever. The side effects of the nasal spray vaccine are the same, and may also include a runny nose.

People over age 65 should get either a high-dose quadrivalent vaccine, which contains four times the flu antigen (the ingredient that prompts your body’s immune response) of the standard quadrivalent vaccine, or an adjuvanted vaccine, which contains an ingredient that prompts a stronger immune response to the virus. In the U.S., both the high-dose vaccine and the adjuvanted vaccine are approved only for people over 65.

To determine the flu vaccination coverage for every state, Stacker consulted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Influenza Seasons Vaccination Coverage Trend Report. This source includes six-month coverage estimates based on surveys of residents in each state during flu seasons from 2010-2011 to 2019-2020. States are ranked based on their average vaccination coverage through these ten seasons. Data are as of October 1, 2020. There are no ties; ranks are based on numbers with further decimal points that have been rounded in the story.

#51. Nevada

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 38%

— 17.2% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (44.4%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (32.6%)

In June 2020, Nevada’s State Immunization Program received an extra $1.3 million from the CDC to expand the state’s flu vaccination campaign in the 2020-21 season. The state program redirected funds to Immunize Nevada, a nonprofit dedicated to immunizations, and three local health districts, which plan to organize mass vaccination events and “vaccination strike teams” to help protect Nevada’s more vulnerable communities.

#50. Florida

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 38.8%

— 15.3% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (44.5%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2012-13 (34.1%)

Florida saw the lowest flu vaccination rate of any state for the three seasons from 2017 to 2020, according to insurance research firm AdvisorSmith. Medical professionals and city leaders in Jacksonville are working to improve their community’s rate this year through a campaign called “FluVaxJax,” which will raise money to provide free flu shot vouchers to the city’s uninsured residents.

#49. Idaho

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 39.4%

— 14.1% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (44.9%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (34.3%)

The Idaho Immunization Coalition is the board of directors that oversees Get Immunized, Idaho, a vaccine advocacy group made up of scientists, medical professionals, and parents. In November, the group sponsored a drive-through flu vaccine clinic at Idaho State University in Pocatello.

#48. Wyoming

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 39.6%

— 13.5% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (47.3%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (35.3%)

University of Wyoming pharmacy students have partnered with the Downtown Clinic in Laramie to provide free flu vaccines for high-priority, uninsured or underinsured residents of Albany County. The clinic received a grant from the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health to provide 500 doses of the vaccine. The flu vaccination clinic is held weekly and no appointment is necessary.

#47. Alaska

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 40.4%

— 11.8% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (45.8%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (34.7%)

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium is offering flu vaccinations at the Alaskan Native Medical Center walk-in clinic in Anchorage. Flu vaccinations are available seven days a week at the clinic, located on Ambassador Drive in the Healthy Communities Building.

#46. Arizona

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 41.3%

— 9.9% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (46.5%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (38.2%)

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Aug. 31 that Arizona will provide free flu vaccines to uninsured and underinsured residents. However, the cost to taxpayers was yet to be determined, and residents may have to pay a fee to the medical provider. The state will also provide a $10 gift card to Medicaid recipients as an incentive to receive the flu vaccine.

#45. Georgia

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 41.7%

— 9.1% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (45.9%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (38.5%)

The Georgia Department of Public Health launched a campaign called Yes, You! to encourage all residents to get a flu vaccine. The message behind the campaign is that everyone over the age of 6 months needs to be vaccinated against the flu, and there is a flu vaccine appropriate for everyone.

#44. Mississippi

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.2%

— 8.0% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (45.9%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (39.6%)

Organizations in Mississippi including the Mississippi Association of Family Physicians, the Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the state health department have formed Flu Fighters, a coalition to encourage residents to get vaccinated against the flu. Flu Fighters can be followed on social media using the hashtag #FightFluMS.

#43. Oregon

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.4%

— 7.4% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (51.4%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (37.5%)

On May 6 of last year, the Oregon legislature passed House Bill 2220 that allows dentists to prescribe and administer any vaccine, including the flu vaccine, after they have received training and certification. The bill had the support of the Oregon Dental Association. Although Minnesota and Illinois currently allow dentists to administer flu vaccines, Oregon is the only state that allows dentists to administer other vaccines.

#42. Illinois

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.8%

— 6.7% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (52.2%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (37.3%)

This year, the Illinois Department of Health and local health departments across the state are asking residents to roll their #SleeveUp, and get their flu vaccine. Residents can show their support by following the #SleeveUp hashtag on social media and letting others know they did their part to #FightFlu.

#41. Montana

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.9%

— 6.4% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (49.6%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (36.8%)

Pharm406, a pharmacy in Billings, held several “Get a brew, not the flu,” events in fall 2020. Pharm406 staff set up a mobile vaccine clinic outside local brewpubs, and when people got a flu vaccine, they got a coupon for a free beer. Flu shots were $35 for those without an insurance card, although they still got a coupon.

#40. Michigan

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.9%

— 6.3% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (49.7%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (38.8%)

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a goal of vaccinating 1 million more residents in 2020 than in 2019 against the flu. As of Dec. 8, the state was more than 66% towards that goal.

#39. Indiana

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 43.0%

— 6.1% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (50.8%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (37%)

The Family Health Clinic in Monon has worked to improve flu vaccination rates among its patient population, which is 52% Latino. The clinic has a reputation for providing an affordable and safe place where the bilingual staff can address Latinos’ concerns about the vaccine.

#38. Louisiana

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 43.7%

— 4.6% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (47.5%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (35.3%)

The Louisiana Department of Health developed the Roll Up Your Sleeves, Louisiana campaign to encourage residents to get the flu vaccine. The vaccines were free, even to the uninsured, and were provided in walk-in and drive-through clinics throughout the state.

#37. Utah

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 44.2%

— 3.5% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (51.9%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (38.5%)

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department held its yearly “flu shootout” vaccination clinics in five counties this fall. The walk-in and drive-through events were free for those with insurance from certain providers and $20 for those without insurance.

#36. California

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 44.2%

— 3.4% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (51.3%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (38.9%)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health partnered with the LA County Library to hold 11 flu vaccine clinics this fall. Health insurance was not necessary to receive a free flu vaccine.

#35. Wisconsin

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 44.6%

— 2.6% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (58.3%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (40.4%)

On Dec. 9, 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched the “Be an InFLUencer” campaign to encourage flu vaccination among the state’s communities of color. The campaign includes social media engagement on several platforms, and radio ads, some of which are in Spanish. The department has created a webpage for the campaign, which includes information about the flu, the vaccine, and other resources.

#34. Texas

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 44.6%

— 2.6% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2014-15 (50.1%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (37.6%)

Austin-based Flubusters was founded in 1997 by a nurse. The company runs on-site flu vaccination clinics, mostly at schools, state agencies, large companies, and other places of business. Flubusters serves Travis, Wiliamson, and Hayes Counties.

#33. Alabama

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 45.1%

— 1.6% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (48.4%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (41.6%)

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama, the Alabama Hospital Association, and the Alabama Department of Public Health came together this fall to encourage residents to get a flu vaccine. As part of this initiative, these organizations hosted Flu Fact Fridays on social media.

#32. Ohio

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 45.7%

— 0.2% below national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (51%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (42.8%)

The Immunization Coalition of Central Ohio offers flu vaccination clinics for those who are underinsured or uninsured, are part of a high risk category, or make less than $20,040 (individuals) or $27,000 (couples). The vaccines can be offered for free because of support from the Franklin County Health Commissioners, Franklin County Office on Aging, and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation.

#31. Kansas

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 46.1%

— 0.7% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (54.5%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2012-13 (40.7%)

The Immunize Kansas Coalition launched the #KansasFightsFlu initiative to increase flu vaccination rates among residents. And the Kansas Department of Health and Environment partnered with Kansas City Chiefs player Demarcus Robinson, to launch the #ShredtheSpread campaign to encourage people to get a flu vaccine.

#30. South Carolina

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 46.2%

— 0.9% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (50.7%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (42.1%)

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control offers flu vaccinations at select department locations. The department can bill certain Blue Cross/Blue Shield plans and state Medicaid and Medicare Part B for the cost of the vaccine.

#29. Kentucky

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 46.5%

— 1.5% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (50.9%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (42.7%)

On Oct. 8, 2020, the University of Kentucky announced that for the first time, the school is requiring all students to receive a flu shot. This initiative is a collaboration between Kroger, the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, and the University Health Service.

#28. Missouri

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 46.5%

— 1.6% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (50.2%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (41.8%)

On Oct. 23, 2020, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said that as of Sept. 25, the state flu vaccination rate was up 19% compared to the previous year. The department’s flu vaccine initiative for 2020 was called #YouAreWorthAShot.

#27. New Jersey

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 46.7%

— 1.9% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (54%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (42.8%)

On Jan. 13, 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that for the first time, would require all healthcare facility employees in the state to be vaccinated against the flu. Medical exemptions are allowed, but employees and their healthcare providers must fill out a form.

#26. Tennessee

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 47.1%

— 2.9% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2013-14 (52.7%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (36.4%)

For the third straight year, county health departments in Tennessee held Fight Flu TN vaccination clinics in every county in the state. This year, Fight Flu TN was held on Nov. 19, 2020.

#25. New York

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 47.3%

— 3.2% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (52.9%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (40.4%)

On Sept. 15, 2020, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced its 2020 flu campaign, with the tagline, “This year’s flu vaccine could be the most important one you will ever get.” The campaign ran on public transportation and on mainstream and social media. It ran in several languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

#24. Arkansas

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 47.5%

— 3.7% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (54.9%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (41.7%)

The Arkansas Department of Health offered free flu vaccines at Local Health Units across the state starting on Sept. 21, 2020. The department also offered flu vaccination clinics at schools.

#23. Oklahoma

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 47.6%

— 3.9% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (54%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (44.9%)

For the fifth straight year, the Chickasaw Nation collaborated with county health departments in the south central part of Oklahoma to hold flu vaccination clinics in the surrounding communities. The vaccines were also administered at local schools.

#22. New Mexico

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 47.9%

— 4.5% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (53.2%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (43.7%)

The University of New Mexico Hospital offered free flu vaccinations at seven drive-through clinics this fall. The clinics were held at different locations across the Albuquerque metro area.

#21. Maine

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.4%

— 5.6% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (55.6%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (41.2%)

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a mandate that all healthcare workers in the state be vaccinated against the flu. The proposed requirement is thought to pave the way for a requirement that healthcare workers be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. About nine other states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts, require healthcare workers to be vaccinated against influenza.

#20. Washington

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.5%

— 5.7% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (56.3%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (41.7%)

The Washington State Department of Health has partnered with two grocery chains to provide free flu vaccinations to uninsured adults through June 21, 2021, or while supplies last. The vaccines are available at 23 Albertsons and Safeway pharmacy locations throughout the state.

#19. District of Columbia

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.5%

— 5.8% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (57.6%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (46.4%)

Several local health departments in the D.C. area offered flu vaccines this fall. Some of the vaccination clinics offered by the Fairfax County Health Department in Virginia were meant for older residents, and were held at county senior centers.

#18. Pennsylvania

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.8%

— 6.4% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (56.1%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (43.4%)

In Pennsylvania, pharmacists can administer a flu vaccine to children nine years old or older. On July 2, 2020, Governor Tom Wolf signed a waiver suspending this age limitation, allowing pharmacists to administer the flu vaccine to children three years old or older. On Dec. 8, 2020, Wolf signed another waiver that allowed supervised pharmacy interns to administer the flu vaccine to children 3 years old or older.

#17. North Dakota

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.8%

— 6.4% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (56.5%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (44.5%)

In the fall of 2020, CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston partnered with the North Dakota Department of Public Health to offer five off-site vaccination clinics to community members who are at greater risk for the flu. These groups included EMS and law enforcement, jail inmates, District 1 public school teachers, Northwest Human Services Center staff and clients, daycare providers and other teachers, and uninsured pregnant women.

#16. Vermont

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.9%

— 6.8% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (57%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (43.6%)

Vermont is considering becoming the second state to pass a mandate requiring all school children to be vaccinated against the flu. The mandate is seen as a way to avoid a twindemic of COVID-19 and the flu. Massachusetts was the first state to require flu vaccines for school children, and cited a similar reason for doing so.

#15. Colorado

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 49.0%

— 6.9% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (55.6%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (44.3%)

Front Range Flu Shots of Littleton offers on-site flu vaccination clinics to businesses and other organizations in the Denver area. The clinics are run by a registered nurse. Many insurance plans are accepted.

#14. New Hampshire

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 49.1%

— 7.2% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (57.6%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (43.6%)

The North Country Health Consortium in Littleton held three drive-through clinics this fall to provide free flu vaccinations. The consortium is a non-profit network of health and service providers who collaborate to address public health issues in northern New Hampshire.

#13. West Virginia

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 49.5%

— 8.1% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2013-14 (52.6%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (47.5%)

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg held drive-through flu vaccination clinics for veterans every Saturday in October 2020. Joyce Bayles, nurse manager for specialty clinics for the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, told WTOP Channel 12 that the medical center would provide the vaccines through November if necessary.

#12. Delaware

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 50.2%

— 9.6% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (55%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (46.1%)

The Delaware Division of Public Health ran seasonal flu clinics this fall for children aged 9 or older who don’t have a healthcare provider, or whose insurance does not cover the vaccine. Those who have Medicare or Medicaid had their insurance billed accordingly. Donations were accepted from those who have neither Medicare nor Medicaid.

#11. North Carolina

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 50.4%

— 9.9% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (55.8%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (45.3%)

Harris Teeter, a regional supermarket chain based in Matthews, North Carolina, announced this fall they were partnering with Kroger Health to offer flu vaccination clinics at its in-store pharmacies. Harris Teeter also ran a drive-through flu vaccination clinic on Sept. 12, 2020, at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Harris Teeter is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

#10. Hawaii

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 50.6%

— 10.3% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2013-14 (54.4%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (43.2%)

The Hawaii chapter of the AFL-CIO and My Health Solutions held a flu vaccination clinic on Oct. 3. The drive-through clinic, dubbed “Drive-Thru and Beat the Flu,” was held at Kakaako Waterfront Park in Honolulu.

#9. Nebraska

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 50.8%

— 10.9% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (58.3%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (45.2%)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and the YMCA partnered to run flu vaccination clinics in November 2020 at 14 YMCAs across the state. The clinics were free of charge to anyone between the ages of 9 and 64, regardless of insurance coverage.

#8. Virginia

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 50.9%

— 11.1% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (58.8%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (46%)

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health hosted a free flu vaccination clinic on Oct. 17, 2020, at a local high school. Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps. volunteer nurses and EMS personnel administered the vaccines at the drive-through event. Eight hundred vaccines were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

#7. Minnesota

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 51.2%

— 11.6% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (56.3%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (47.2%)

UCare, Hennepin Healthcare, and KARE-11 partnered to host HealthFair11, a three-day long flu vaccination clinic at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The event was held from Friday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Nurses with Hennepin Healthcare administered the vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis. The goal was to have vaccinated 3, 000 people by the end of the event.

#6. Iowa

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 51.2%

— 11.8% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (56.6%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (47.1%)

Medicap Pharmacy partnered with the Food Bank of Iowa this fall to donate 12 meals to the local food pantry for every flu vaccine given at participating Medicap locations. The program ran from Sept. 23 to Nov. 23, 2020.

#5. Connecticut

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 51.4%

— 12.2% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (60.7%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (46.3%)

The Community Alliance for Research and Engagement, a joint initiative between Southern Connecticut State University’s School of Health and Human Services and the Yale School of Public Health, received federal funding in September to engage in outreach to communities of color. CARE deployed several newly-hired representatives to go into underserved neighborhoods and allay residents’ fears about getting a flu vaccine. A mobile flu van was part of the initiative.

#4. Maryland

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 52.2%

— 13.8% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (57.8%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (47.4%)

On Oct. 13, 2020, the Maryland Department of Health announced its 2020-21 flu vaccine campaign called Fight the Flu. The campaign will run through the fall and winter, and includes print, digital/social media, and television outreach.

#3. Massachusetts

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 53.8%

— 17.4% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (60.6%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (49.7%)

On Aug. 19, 2020, Massachusetts became the first state to require that schoolchildren are vaccinated against the flu. The requirement applies to children 6 months of age or older who attend daycare, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities. Exemptions are available. Initially, students were required to get the vaccine before Dec. 31, 2020, but the state Department of Public Health extended the deadline to Feb. 28, 2021.

#2. South Dakota

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 55.2%

— 20.4% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2014-15 (59.6%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (47.7%)

The South Dakota Department of Health has dubbed its 2020-2021 flu vaccination campaign “Stopping the Flu Starts With You.” The campaign has the taglines “Not Today, Flu Bug!” and “Get Vaccinated! Because Hasn’t 2020 Already Done Enough?” The web site features information about the vaccine and a link to vaccinefinder.org so residents can find the nearest “vaccination station.”

#1. Rhode Island

– Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 55.9%

— 22.0% above national average

– Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (60.9%)

– Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (49.8%)

For the 2020-2021 flu season, state health officials ordered 150,000 additional doses of the flu vaccine, enough to vaccinate about 65% of residents. Joseph Wendleken, a public information officer with the Rhode Island Department of Health, said the state purchased almost 425,000 doses of the vaccine, and received 250,000 doses from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that were paid for by the federal government.