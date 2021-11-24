What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Tennessee using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

#10. Oak Hill

– Population: 4,587

– Median home value: $694,100 (96% own)

– Median rent: $2,059 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $171,500

– Top public schools: Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School (A+), Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School (A+), Meigs Academic Magnet (A-)

– Top private schools: Franklin Road Academy (A+), Father Ryan High School (A), The Oak Hill School

#9. Collierville

– Population: 50,086

– Median home value: $319,300 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,331 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $113,996

– Top public schools: Schilling Farms Elementary School (A+), Tara Oaks Elementary School (A), Bailey Station Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. George’s Independent School – Collierville Campus (grades 6-12) (A+), Incarnation Catholic School, Central Day School

#8. Signal Mountain

– Population: 8,539

– Median home value: $345,900 (87% own)

– Median rent: $1,938 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $109,926

– Top public schools: Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (A), STEM School Chattanooga (A), Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS) – Upper School (A)

#7. Lookout Mountain

– Population: 1,965

– Median home value: $520,300 (91% own)

– Median rent: $1,205 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $130,446

– Top public schools: Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (A), STEM School Chattanooga (A), Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS) – Upper School (A)

#6. Thompson’s Station

– Population: 5,456

– Median home value: $420,400 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,827 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $104,250

– Top public schools: Thompson’s Station Middle School (A), Thompson’s Station Elementary School (A), Oak View Elementary School (A)

#5. Germantown

– Population: 39,193

– Median home value: $331,700 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,387 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $118,163

– Top public schools: Farmington Elementary School (A), White Station High School (A), Riverdale Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. George’s Independent School, Bodine School, The Phoenix School for Creative Learning

#4. Nolensville

– Population: 8,390

– Median home value: $455,700 (90% own)

– Median rent: $2,263 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $134,740

– Top public schools: Ravenwood High School (A+), Sunset Elementary School (A), Sunset Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Willow Tree Academy – Nolensville

#3. Franklin

– Population: 77,939

– Median home value: $412,400 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,481 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $98,231

– Top public schools: Brentwood High School (A+), Franklin High School (A), Kenrose Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Battle Ground Academy (A+), Franklin Classical School (A-), Franklin Christian Academy (B+)

#2. Farragut

– Population: 22,631

– Median home value: $370,400 (89% own)

– Median rent: $1,120 (11% rent)

– Median household income: $108,511

– Top public schools: Farragut High School (A+), L&N STEM Academy (A), Farragut Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Knoxville Christian School (A-), Concord Christian School / Preschool & KidzConnect (B), St. John Neumann Catholic School

#1. Brentwood

– Population: 42,407

– Median home value: $655,400 (91% own)

– Median rent: $2,085 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $168,688

– Top public schools: Ravenwood High School (A+), Brentwood High School (A+), Jordan Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Brentwood Academy (A+), Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Tennesse, Primrose School of Brentwood

