15 cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nashville area

Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy but created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of September 2021.

#15. Mitchellville, TN

– 1 year price change: +25.6%

– 5 year price change: +62.7%

– Typical home value: $175,787 (#65 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Columbia, TN

– 1 year price change: +25.7%

– 5 year price change: +83.1%

– Typical home value: $295,514 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Fairview, TN

– 1 year price change: +26.0%

– 5 year price change: +67.2%

– Typical home value: $378,124 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Walnut Grove, TN

– 1 year price change: +26.1%

– 5 year price change: +61.3%

– Typical home value: $356,087 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Arrington, TN

– 1 year price change: +27.3%

– 5 year price change: +58.1%

– Typical home value: $746,592 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Spring Hill, TN

– 1 year price change: +27.4%

– 5 year price change: +60.3%

– Typical home value: $420,425 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Santa Fe, TN

– 1 year price change: +27.5%

– 5 year price change: +108.0%

– Typical home value: $393,926 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Bethpage, TN

– 1 year price change: +27.6%

– 5 year price change: +69.7%

– Typical home value: $253,313 (#50 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Culleoka, TN

– 1 year price change: +29.0%

– 5 year price change: +88.3%

– Typical home value: $324,867 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Nolensville, TN

– 1 year price change: +29.3%

– 5 year price change: +53.7%

– Typical home value: $607,500 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Franklin, TN

– 1 year price change: +30.2%

– 5 year price change: +57.2%

– Typical home value: $678,453 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Thompsons Station, TN

– 1 year price change: +30.5%

– 5 year price change: +61.2%

– Typical home value: $556,107 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Primm Springs, TN

– 1 year price change: +31.5%

– 5 year price change: +88.9%

– Typical home value: $471,573 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#2. College Grove, TN

– 1 year price change: +31.6%

– 5 year price change: +63.9%

– Typical home value: $835,491 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Brentwood, TN

– 1 year price change: +32.0%

– 5 year price change: +55.2%

– Typical home value: $960,269 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

