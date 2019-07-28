1  of  2
Rangers search for man missing in Great Smoky Mountains

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WATE) The Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for 58-year-old man near the Cataloochee Divide Trail.

Kevin Mark Lynch was last seen at the Swag Resort along the boundary of the park just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Lynch reportedly has mild dementia and may be confused on his whereabouts.

GSMNP rangers are asking you to contact the park’s Emergency Communications Center at 865-436-1230 if you were hiking on the Cataloochee Divide Trail after 3 p.m. or have any information regarding Lynch’s location.

He was not carrying any equipment at the time of his disappearance.

