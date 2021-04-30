Rally to be held to support Monteagle’s Smoke House after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The community is rallying around the owners of a Monteagle landmark restaurant after it was destroyed in a devastating fire.

Crews battled huge flames that fully engulfed Jim Oliver’s Smoke House Lodge, containing more than 60 years of history, on West Main Street Tuesday.

In 1960, Jim Oliver started building his reputation for cooking and excitement, according to Smoke House History. Starting a drive-in, 12 years later in 1975, Oliver opened the Smoke House restaurant with 14 employees, 80 seats, a gift shop, and a full menu.

Years later when Jim passed away, his children took over the business. Now, the family is reeling from the loss of a family treasure.

It’s not just the building itself that was lost. Hundreds of memorabilia representing the people who left their mark were inside.

A rally and prayer gathering will be held Saturday to help the Smoke House family. It will be held in the barbecue pavilion behind where the restaurant once stood.

The event is set to begin at 2 p.m. There will be no food or beverage service so attendees are asked to bring food, drinks and desserts, if desired and to “mostly bring a hug and love.”

A GoFundMe was also created to help the owners rebuild.