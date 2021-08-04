Raising Cane’s to open location in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fried chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s is one step closer to opening a location in Nashville.

Several sites were under consideration for locations, but the company told News 2 they decided the first Raising Cane’s in Nashville will be located at 36 White Bridge Road, the former site of a Wendy’s.

The restaurant’s limited menu features chicken finger meals with a signature sauce and side items such as crinkle-cut French fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast.

Raising Cane’s was founded in Baton Rouge, LA in 1996 and has over 500 locations across the country, mainly situated across the southeast. The closest location currently to Middle Tennessee is in the Knoxville area near the campus of University of Tennessee.

The company hopes to open the White Bridge Road location in 2022.