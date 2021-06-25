Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fried chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to Nashville, according to a spokesperson with the company.

Several sites are currently under consideration for locations, but the company tells News 2 they are not far enough along in their plans to provide specifics. Currently, the company is looking to hire a district manager.

The restaurant’s limited menu features chicken finger meals with a signature sauce and side items such as crinkle-cut French fries, Cole slaw, and Texas toast.

Raising Cane’s was founded in Baton Rouge, LA in 1996 and has over 500 locations across the country, mainly situated across the southeast. The closest location currently to Middle Tennessee is in the Knoxville area near the campus of University of Tennessee.

The company is looking to open its first restaurant in Middle Tennessee in 2022.