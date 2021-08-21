Rainfall totals during severe flooding in Middle Tennessee

Rainfall reports via NWS during severe flooding in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several areas of Middle Tennessee are seeing devastation from heavy floodwaters Saturday morning.

According to a report from the National Weather Service, Dickson, Hickman, and Humphreys County seemed to get the worst of the rainfall. Here is a list of the most recent updates News 2 has received.

NOTE: These numbers are not final totals and are likely to increase until the rain completely passes.

Centerville 11.7 inches Dickson 11.28 inches Humphreys County 9.09 inches Hickman County 9.05 inches Bon Aqua 6.9 inches McEwen 9.1 inches Lyles 9.1 inches

The report also states that Hidden Valley Apartments and Spring Street near Henslee Drive is flooded with water to the roofs of vehicles. Several apartments are currently flooded right now.

Several homes and businesses are flooded near Highway 70 South across from TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson.

The Flash Flood Emergency has been extended until 3 p.m. for Houston, Humphreys, Hickman, and Dickson Counties.

News 2 will continue to follow these conditions for any updates. Follow our radar by clicking here.