Clouds will be on the increase today as our next weather maker moves in. A low pressure system in Texas will push northeast, brining us increasing rain chances throughout the weekend.

Much of today will be dry, but our western communities will start to see showers this afternoon and evening. We will all see rain overnight. Highs today will reach the low and mid-70s, and overnight lows dip into the 50s.

Cooler with showers on and off Sunday. Highs will stay in the 60s. Rain will start to taper off by early next week.

Halloween, Monday, will be mainly cloudy with showers at times. They should start to clear out during trick-or-treating time.

Warmer and drier weather for the remainder of the work week with 70s returning to the forecast.