Hot and humid for the weekend. We’ll see temperatures in the mid-90s Saturday afternoon. A few showers will be possible east of I-65 on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon and evening, widespread showers and storms will push in ahead of a cold front. Those headed to the NASCAR race Sunday, should be prepared for delays due to the rain. Ahead of the front temperatures will be hot, low to mid-90s expected.

A few showers could linger into Monday morning and into the early afternoon as the front stalls out. Next week, we will start cooler with temperatures in the 80s for highs and 60s for lows for the first couple of days.

The 90s return Wednesday.