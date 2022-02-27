Waking up to a mix of cold rain and sleet throughout much of the area. Temperatures are starting in the 30s but highs will reach the upper 40s and skies try to clear this afternoon. Some areas north of I-40 that get sun early enough could crack 50 degrees for a high.

As high pressure tracks in for the work week, comfortable conditions move in. Pleasant days are ahead!

After a chilly start Monday morning, highs should be in the mid-50s, graduating to 60s Tuesday, and even 70s for Wednesday into Saturday.

March will be not be coming in like a lion!