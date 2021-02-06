Rain Changes To Snow Overnight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 6pm this evening through 6am Sunday morning for the upper Cumberland Plateau. More counties may be added later.

This afternoon temperatures climb into the low 50s. Late this afternoon and into the early evening rain showers move in. As temperatures drop afternoon sunset, we will see the rain change to snow later at night. It will last the longest on the Plateau through Sunday morning and they could see 1-2 inches of snow. Areas east of I-65 and I-24 could see a coating to half an inch. We do anticipate slick roads Saturday night into Sunday so please be careful.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low 40s and a few flurries around. It will be breezy making it feel even colder!

Monday, temperatures bounce back to the low 50s again, but by Tuesday, the chance of showers returns. Late Tuesday, a wintry mix is possible. We’ll see colder air and possibly even more winter weather by the end of the week.

