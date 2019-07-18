Racial slurs, explicit images spray-painted on Lewis County church

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of graphic images and hate speech spray-painted on a church in a remote part of Lewis County.

Pastor James Mitchell told News 2 he arrived earlier this week at Napier Pentecostal Church, off the Natchez Trace Parkway, and saw graffiti on the building.

He said he then noticed racial slurs, swastikas, explicit images of male genitalia and the words “there is no God” had been spray-painted on the outside of the church.

(Photo: Pastor James Mitchell, Napier Pentecostal Church)

“I was pretty sure they did it there because there is only one camera that really catches that area, and it’s the lowest one, so they were able to spray-paint the lens black before they got in view of it,” the pastor explained.

He added, “I just pray that they feel some kind of conviction that what they did is not right and they should not be doing things like that.”

(Photo: Pastor James Mitchell, Napier Pentecostal Church)

Pastor Mitchell said the church had its share of burglaries in the past, including stolen LED lights, but explained surveillance cameras installed three years ago changed that.

Anyone with information on the vandalism can contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 931-796-5096.