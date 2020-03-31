QUIZ: How much do you know about Coronavirus?

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Ray Benson, the country music icon known from the band Asleep at the Wheel, says he tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Benson, 69, said in the post that he started feeling "tired" around 10 days ago, but wasn't able to get tested at the time. He says he went back Monday with the same feelings and was able to get tested for the virus.