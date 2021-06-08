Pyramids Cafe opens location at BNA

Nashville International Airport President and CEO Doug Kreulen and Mike Mullaney, president and CEO of Fraport USA, hold the big red ribbon for George Hanna, surrounded by his family to celebrate the opening of Pyramids Café at BNA.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Travelers who visit Nashville International Airport can now taste Mediterranean and Greek cuisine Nashvillians have been enjoying for nearly 30 years.

Pyramids Cafe has opened its first location in an airport at BNA and its fifth in the state of Tennessee. Pyramids has long been a staple inside Middle Tennessee malls, with locations in Opry Mills, CoolSprings Galleria, RiverGate and Hickory Hollow.

The 818 square-foot cafe is located within the Concourse C Triangle.

“The new concessions program at BNA is starting to unfold, and Pyramids Cafe represents the essence of our new direction,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “George Hanna does an outstanding job leading his popular, locally-owned business enterprise and we look forward to working together. The restaurant offers terrific food and a commitment to our community, and we’re excited to welcome them into the terminal for our travelers to experience.”

Hanna celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting surrounded by his family.

“With our fifth restaurant at BNA, fliers can enjoy a little slice of the Mediterranean and authentic Greek dishes right at the airport,” said Hanna. “It’s a wonderful alternative to usual grab-and-go fare; our food is cooked fresh and served quickly – just what hungry fliers are craving.”

Pyramids offers a variety of gyros, tabouli, hummus and pita bread, stuffed grape leaves, falafel, sandwiches, sides and salads – prepared daily all with produce from local farmers. The menu also offers a taste of Nashville with Hot Nash Chicken, Bar-B-Que chicken and beef and arguably the best fries in town.