Putnam County woman indicted on second-degree murder charges in husband’s death

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says that 71-year-old Brenda Grubbs was indicted on second-degree murder of her husband Ronald Grubbs.

Investigators presented evidence to the Putnam County Grand Jury on Tuesday and the Grand Jury issued a true bill for the charge of second-degree murder.

On December 8, 2018, Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call for service at a home where they found Ronald Grubbs Sr. unresponsive.

Mr. Grubbs died days later at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.