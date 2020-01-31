1  of  15
Putnam County paramedic charged with DUI

Tyler Sullivan

Tyler Sullivan (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A part-time paramedic was arrested earlier this week in Putnam County on a charge of DUI.

An arrest affidavit states a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper observed a vehicle cross the center line and fog line several times on Broad Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When the driver, identified by troopers as Tyler Sullivan, was pulled over, the paperwork alleges he had red watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. The 32-year-old failed at performing all field sobriety tests, investigators said.

No additional information was released about the arrest.

According to Putnam County Emergency Medical Services, Sullivan is a part-time paramedic who has been employed with the department since 2012.

Sullivan was scheduled to appear in court on the morning of March 27.

