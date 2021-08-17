Putnam County man indicted on 30 counts of sex crimes against children

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Putnam County man has been indicted on 30 various child sex crime charges involving three juveniles in Jackson County.

According to the TBI, 26-year-old Dylan Ray Martin of Bloomington Springs was found to have had sexual interactions with the minors from 2016 to 2019. In June 2020, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was informed about a male having inappropriate sexual contact with minors and over the course of the investigation identified Martin as the perpetrator.

On Monday, a Jackson County grand jury returned indictments charging Martin with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory rape, one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of aggravated statutory rape.

Martin was arrested Tuesday and booked into Jackson County Jail on $150,000 bond.