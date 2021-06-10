Putnam County man indicted on 14 counts of animal cruelty

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Monterey man was arrested and indicted on 14 counts of animal cruelty and one count of failure to dispose an animal carcass.

According to Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Ricky Dake was under investigation in February after deputies responded to the area of Lake Hill Road in reference to cows being shot. Investigators later found several bodies of cows laying in the field.

With assistance from TDA’s Agricultural Crime Unit and the Tennessee State Veterinarian’s Office, investigators determined most of the cattle, over 150, had died as a result of apparent starvation.

Dake’s bond was set at $10,000.