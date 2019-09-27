Putnam County man accused of soliciting sex from teen

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Putnam County man is accused of trying to solicit a minor for the purpose of sex, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said special agents received a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that Phillip Loftis, 53, engaged in online conversation with an undercover agent who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Loftis engaged in conversation of a sexual nature and exposed himself in transmitted photographs, according to the TBI.

He was booked into the Putnam County jail Wednesday and charged with sexual exploitation by electronic means and solicitation of a minor. He was held on a $7,500 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.