PUTNAM CO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman wanted for questioning in a Putnam County homicide case has turned herself in to PCSO deputies regarding outstanding warrants, according to a news release.

Officials said Amanda Borden is also cooperating with investigators regarding a deadly shooting that occurred at her residence on Monday.

She was wanted for questioning after the shooting incident.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies responded to a home in the 1700 block of Dyer Long Road Monday morning for reports of a man who had been shot.

Authorities arrived at the home of Amanda Borden and found a man, later identified as Brent Bogle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bogle later died at the hospital.

Officials said Borden has multiple outstanding warrants.