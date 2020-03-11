Putnam County cheer gym work to reopen for kids

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. – A Cookeville gym is working to reopen after being destroyed by the EF-4 tornado last week.

The Power Athletics facility was a place dozens of kids considered a second home. And owner JC Henry says it’s important those athletes have a place to regain a normal routine.

“We need to get back to a sense of normalcy for these kids because it’s something they depend on,” Henry said.

Henry said the gym suffered about $40,000 in damages, but the help of the community and a competing gym has helped get back some equipment to start fresh.

“It’s just stuff and things and you are lucky to be standing and more than that you’re just lucky to have these people around you,” Henry said.

Power Athletics still competed over the weekend, and while they didn’t win Henry says it showed their resiliency.

Henry said a temporary facility has been secured so kids can practice during spring break. But long term, he doesn’t know what is next.