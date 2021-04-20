Putnam County authorities identify human remains found in Monterey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has identified the human remains found in Monterey last week.

According to a press release, the remains were found on April 13 around 11 a.m. on Anderson Road in Monterey, Tennessee.

Authorities state a property owner there discovered the remains and reported it to the sheriff’s office.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office and identified as Arnold “Chigger” Vaughn Jr, of Monterey, Tennessee. He was reported missing on Friday, July 31, 2020 and last seen on July 27, 2020 on Anderson Road.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, coroner’s office and the District Attorney’s Office all assisted in the investigation.