Putnam Co. volunteer slots filled Sunday, sign up for standby list

A subdivision near McBroom Chapel Road in Putnam County, Tennessee, was almost completely destroyed by a tornado that blew through on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 before dawn. On Wednesday, volunteers cut damaged tress and sorted debris. (AP Photo/Travis Loller)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Putnam county officials said they have filled their volunteer slots for Sunday, but are still encouraging those who want to lend a hand to sign up for the standby list.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-4 tornado hit Putnam County early Tuesday morning, with 175 mile per hour winds.

The storm led to the deaths of 18 people, and volunteers have been helping with cleaning up the damage ever since.

Emergency management officials said they may need more volunteers as the recovery process continues. You can sign up at PutnamCountyTN.gov.

To check in for your volunteer shift, or to sign up if you cannot do so online, you will need to head over to the Putnam County fairgrounds. They open at 8:00 a.m.