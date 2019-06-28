Pursuit suspect found hiding in Franklin County cornfield

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A high crop sprayer was used to lure a pursuit suspect out of the cornfield where he was hiding Thursday afternoon, officials in Franklin County say.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tullahoma police initiated a chase of a stolen truck around 12:15 p.m.

The pursuit ended on Hideaway Lane in Estill Springs, where one man in the truck was taken into custody, while another fled into a nearby cornfield, deputies said.

Investigators said a search of the cornfield, which included multiple agencies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter, ended when the suspect was forced out of the field by a high crop sprayer.

The names of the two people arrested have not been released.