Pursuit of reckless driver ends in crash on Nashville interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is in custody after a pursuit Tuesday night that ended in a crash on the interstate in the Whites Creek area.

According to Metro police, officers were advised around 10:30 p.m. that Tennessee Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a reckless, speeding driver on Interstate 24 eastbound near mile marker 37, between the Old Hickory Boulevard and Whites Creek Pike exits.

Investigators said the vehicle crashed in the area of mile marker 37 and the driver fled but was captured by troopers. That person had minor injuries resulting from the crash, police said.

Authorities revealed a stolen firearm was located in the vehicle.

Metro police were requested to respond to the crash but said their officers were not involved in the pursuit.

No identifying information has been released about the driver taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.